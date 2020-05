Tom RoachCumming - A private family service for Tom Roach, age 77 of Cumming will be held Tuesday, June 2 at Bybee & Davis Funeral Home in Knoxville. Burial with military hors will be in Lincoln Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association . Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com Survivors include his wife, Mary; children: Brian (Stacie) Roach, Kansas City, Missouri; Denise Roach, Des Moines; Tim (Stacey) Roach, Ankeny; Tom (Judi) Roach, Urbandale; and Jennifer Mecham, Norwalk. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, great-grandchildren and brothers Danny (JoAnn), Carlisle; John (Jan), Boca Raton, Florida; Dave (Sheri), Carlisle; and Phil (Amy), St. Louis. A special thanks to the staff at Legacy Pointe for their care and kindness.