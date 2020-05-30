Tom Roach
Cumming - A private family service for Tom Roach, age 77 of Cumming will be held Tuesday, June 2 at Bybee & Davis Funeral Home in Knoxville. Burial with military hors will be in Lincoln Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; children: Brian (Stacie) Roach, Kansas City, Missouri; Denise Roach, Des Moines; Tim (Stacey) Roach, Ankeny; Tom (Judi) Roach, Urbandale; and Jennifer Mecham, Norwalk. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, great-grandchildren and brothers Danny (JoAnn), Carlisle; John (Jan), Boca Raton, Florida; Dave (Sheri), Carlisle; and Phil (Amy), St. Louis. A special thanks to the staff at Legacy Pointe for their care and kindness.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 30 to May 31, 2020.