Tom Salsberry
Ankeny - Howard "Tom" Thomas Salsberry, age 84, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Mercy One Hospice in Johnston due to kidney failure.
Tom was born March 26, 1936, in Knoxville, Iowa to Eddie and Bernice (Conrey) Salsberry. He was raised, attended schools, and worked in Knoxville until adulthood. He lived in Des Moines for a few years, Melcher-Dallas for 43 ½ years, before moving to Ankeny 17 years ago. Tom proudly served in the National Guard for seven and a half years. He was employed as a Factory Assembler by John Deere Des Moines Works, Ankeny, Iowa for 35 ½ years. In retirement, Tom worked at Pleasant Care Nursing Home in Pleasantville and Bishop Drumm in Johnston for an additional 11 years.
Tom married Darlene Ann Obirek on September 26, 1959, and they enjoyed 60 wonderful years together. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Melcher, Iowa, Basilica of St. John in Des Moines, Knights of Columbus, UAW Local 450, The Life in the Spirit Community at St. Ambrose Cathedral.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Darlene Ann Salsberry; children, Christi Dhabalt, Steven (Cynthia) Salsberry; sister, Judy (Bob) Sears; brother-in-law, John E. Obirek; sister-in-law, Janie Salsberry; ten grandchildren, Landon (Betsy) Salsberry, Kelsey Knudsen, Cassady Knudsen, Cole Knudsen, Reilli Dhabalt, Trevor Dhabalt, Olivia Salsberry, Dyanna (Lloyd) Whistler, Jennifer (Jacob) Richards, Michael Wright; five great-grandchildren with one on the way; and many nieces, nephews, family members, and treasured friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Bernice Salsberry; daughter, Julie Ann Knudsen; nephew, Randy Salsberry; and his siblings, Oletha Maxine, LaVon Shepherd, Alberta McMichael, and Richard Salsberry.
Services will be held at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines on Friday, June 26, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:15 p.m. followed immediately by a Scripture Service with eulogy. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions at the Basilica of St. John, there will be a memorial mass at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Basilica of St. John, 1915 University Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50314 or to the Melcher-Dallas Fire Department, 201 NE Center Street, Melcher-Dallas, IA 50062.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.