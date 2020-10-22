1/1
Tom W. Buchacker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tom W. Buchacker

Des Moines - Tom Warren Buchacker, age 77, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Tom was born November 23, 1942 in Des Moines, Iowa to Marion and Mildred Buchacker. He graduated from Tech High School in 1961. He was a pressman for Wells Fargo, formerly Dial Finance, for almost 40 years. Tom was a member of Oakwood United Methodist Church, Auburn-Union Park Lodge #592, and the Za Ga Zig Shrine. Tom's passion was fly fishing. He was a member of Trout Unlimited and Hawkeye Fly Fishing Association. He was proficient at tying his own flies and taught fly fishing lessons to the Boy Scouts. He was also an avid reader in his free time.

Tom adored his grandchildren and enjoyed taking them fly fishing in NE Iowa, attending baseball and football games, dance recitals, and many swim meets. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Kay; sons, Todd Buchacker and Eric (Kelley) Buchacker; grandchildren, Matthew (Carlee) Buchacker and Emma Buchacker; and many other extended family and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at Oakwood United Methodist Church, 400 NE 56th St, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 26. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 27 and will be followed by a luncheon. Tom will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Pleasant Hill.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Trout Unlimited North Bear Chapter, Hawkeye Fly Fishing Association, or to Oakwood UMC.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved