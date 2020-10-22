Tom W. Buchacker
Des Moines - Tom Warren Buchacker, age 77, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Tom was born November 23, 1942 in Des Moines, Iowa to Marion and Mildred Buchacker. He graduated from Tech High School in 1961. He was a pressman for Wells Fargo, formerly Dial Finance, for almost 40 years. Tom was a member of Oakwood United Methodist Church, Auburn-Union Park Lodge #592, and the Za Ga Zig Shrine. Tom's passion was fly fishing. He was a member of Trout Unlimited and Hawkeye Fly Fishing Association. He was proficient at tying his own flies and taught fly fishing lessons to the Boy Scouts. He was also an avid reader in his free time.
Tom adored his grandchildren and enjoyed taking them fly fishing in NE Iowa, attending baseball and football games, dance recitals, and many swim meets. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Kay; sons, Todd Buchacker and Eric (Kelley) Buchacker; grandchildren, Matthew (Carlee) Buchacker and Emma Buchacker; and many other extended family and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at Oakwood United Methodist Church, 400 NE 56th St, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 26. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 27 and will be followed by a luncheon. Tom will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Pleasant Hill.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Trout Unlimited North Bear Chapter, Hawkeye Fly Fishing Association, or to Oakwood UMC.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.