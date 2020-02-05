|
Tommie Cox
Georgetown, TX - Tommie Joe Cox, 78 of Georgetown, TX, passed away peacefully on February 3rd, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN.
Tom is survived by his wife of 43 years (Phyllis), his three children (Tom, Michelle, and Michael), and his two siblings (Eddie Ray and Marcia). Tom was blessed with 8 grandchildren, from the ages of 2 to 22. Tom loved his grandchildren dearly and they each looked forward to their next visit with grandpa.
Tom retired from Wells Fargo Financial after a 35 year career. In retirement, Tom was an active volunteer, devoting his time and energy to many causes, most recently with a faith-based organization for adults with special needs. Tom was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, and he now joins those that have died in service protecting our great country.
Visitation will be held at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday February 8th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made to Brookwood in Georgetown (BiG) https://brookwoodingeorgetown.org/give
Online condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020