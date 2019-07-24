|
Tommy L. Wheeldon
Lake Ponderorsa - Tommy L. Wheeldon, 73, passed away on July 20, 2019 after finding out he was fighting lung cancer. He was born December 15, 1945 in Des Moines to Herb and Elsie (Anthony) Wheeldon.
Tommy was a proud graduate of East High School. He attended Grandview College and graduated from Marycrest College. He was great in all sports and played baseball for the Bombers and for the RAOC Army National Guard.
Tommy was a Command Sergeant Major in the Army National Guard for 24 years and worked at US West and Qwest as a Supervisor. He was a member of the Elks #98 in Pleasant Hill and Montezuma American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; daughter, Heather (Craig) of Minnesota; brother, Wayne (Marty) of Arizona; brothers-in-law, Skip of Altoona and Ralph (Ricky) of Carlisle; grandchildren, Chase, Cole and Tyler; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Shane; sister, Sue; and his parents.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 am on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines with interment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 24, 2019