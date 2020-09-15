1/1
Toni Collins
Toni Collins

Pleasantville - Toni Collins has been cremated and a private family graveside service with burial in Pleasantville Cemetery was held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Webb Shadle Library. Mason Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.

Survivors include her husband, Dale; daughters: Heather (Jon) Goode and Shanna (Kris) Gibson; 3 grandchildren: Peyton (Travis), Piper and Shaden; 2 sisters: Rosalie and Jacque and many other family members and friends.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
