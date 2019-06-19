|
|
Tony Ferrari
Des Moines - Tony C. Ferrari, 80, passed away June 15, 2019 at his home.
Tony was born May 17, 1939 in Des Moines to Joseph and Amelia (Tonelli) Ferrari. He served in the United States Army. Tony was a supervisor at RR Donnelley for many years. He loved sprint car racing and worked for multiple pit crews. Tony adored his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed going to their sporting events. Tony was a huge presence and will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his daughters, Kim (Steve Powell) Ferrari, Rhonda (Rich) Gordon and Jody Ferrari; grandchildren, Bryan (Bessie Wade), Dylan and Hannah Gordon; great-grandchild, Chloe Gordon; siblings, Elsie (Angelo) Bianchi and Milo (Leah) Ferrari; sister-in-law, Eleanor Ferrari; and a host of extended family and dear friends, that he considered family.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Danny and Joanne Ferrari, and his beloved wife, Shirley Ferrari.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. with military honors presented at 6 p.m. followed by a time of sharing at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 19, 2019