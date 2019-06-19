Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Ferrari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Ferrari


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tony Ferrari Obituary
Tony Ferrari

Des Moines - Tony C. Ferrari, 80, passed away June 15, 2019 at his home.

Tony was born May 17, 1939 in Des Moines to Joseph and Amelia (Tonelli) Ferrari. He served in the United States Army. Tony was a supervisor at RR Donnelley for many years. He loved sprint car racing and worked for multiple pit crews. Tony adored his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed going to their sporting events. Tony was a huge presence and will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his daughters, Kim (Steve Powell) Ferrari, Rhonda (Rich) Gordon and Jody Ferrari; grandchildren, Bryan (Bessie Wade), Dylan and Hannah Gordon; great-grandchild, Chloe Gordon; siblings, Elsie (Angelo) Bianchi and Milo (Leah) Ferrari; sister-in-law, Eleanor Ferrari; and a host of extended family and dear friends, that he considered family.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Danny and Joanne Ferrari, and his beloved wife, Shirley Ferrari.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. with military honors presented at 6 p.m. followed by a time of sharing at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now