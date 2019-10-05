|
Tony Giudicessi (1923-2019)
Urbandale - Tony Giudicessi died on October 2, 2019, two days after his 96th birthday, fulfilled by a long life of service to his family, country, and faith.
Born in Des Moines, Anthony Samuel Giudicessi was the son of Italian immigrants Francesco (Frank) and Grazia (Grace). His parents relocated to a welcoming Iowa from the Terravecchia area in the early 1900s.
His father died when Tony was two years old, leaving Grace as a single parent raising Tony and his six older siblings, Charles, Gloria, Ann, James, Mike, and John.
Tony skipped grades at St. Anthony's School, worked before the age of 16 at the neighborhood Graziano's market to help his family, and graduated from Dowling High School in 1940 at age 16.
Tony attended Drake University for one year and later studied accounting at AIB.
At the encouragement of his mother, he and several brothers enlisted in the military, with Tony serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. He entered active service in January 1943, as a 19-year-old, 105-pound private, and received his honorable discharge in December 1945, as a Staff Sergeant.
Tony met Dorothy Staley, an Indianola girl introduced to him by his brother Charlie, and they married at St. Anthony's Church in June 1948.
Tony and Dorothy embraced life together in the full spirit of the times. They started their family with the birth of son Richard and purchased their first home, on Filmore Street on the East side.
To supplement the family income, Tony joined a U.S. Naval Reserve unit. In one of the few unforeseen moves in his career, Tony's unit was activated in August 1950, during the Korean conflict, and he served in active duty at Portsmouth, Virginia.
Tony rejoined John Deere upon his honorable discharge from the Navy and he and Dorothy soon welcomed their second son, Michael.
He continued at Deere and retired with 35 years of service. He started there as a clerk, worked many years in the data-processing department--where he rose to manage one of the earliest and largest IBM computer installations in central Iowa--and ended his career as a buyer in purchasing.
Dorothy and Tony used savings to build a home in Urbandale, where they moved in 1984.
As Dorothy's health declined in 2009, she and Tony moved to the Deerfield Retirement Community.
Dorothy died in September 2012 and Tony missed her each day, until last Wednesday.
In his waning years, Tony battled vision, hearing, and mobility problems, the latter caused by Parkinson's disease.
As he did throughout life, Tony accepted challenges and combatted their effects with resolve, prayer, and wit. The support of many friends and care providers at Deerfield aided, too.
Tony is survived by his two sons; daughters-in-law Shari and Cheryl; grandchildren Tony (Megan), Ann, John (Amy Mueller), and Beth (Keith Morse); and great grandchildren Gigi, Ricky, and Hugo.
Other survivors include many nieces and nephews and sisters-in-law Ruth Staley of Georgia and Jean Schoenbeck of Delaware.
Mass of Christian Burial for Tony will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Urbandale. Visitation will begin one hour before the Mass.
In place of flowers, the family requests that memorials in Tony's honor be directed to Dowling High School, the Bellizzi MacRae American Legion Post (where Tony was a lifetime member), or the donor's favorite place of worship. Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com to view more about Tony's life and leave condolences for the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019