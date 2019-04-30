|
|
Tony J. Bos
Harlingen, TX - Tony J. Bos passed away on March 18, 2019 in Harlingen, Texas, after struggling from the effects of cancer for twelve years.
Tony was born on May 3, 1935 to Abram and Elizabeth Bos in Tracy, Iowa. He spent his youth and teenage years in the Pella, Iowa area. As a child he enjoyed helping on the family farm, often driving the tractor in the field and then coming home to play with toy tractors. After graduating from Pella Christian High School, he spent time in the Navy, and then involved himself in college classes and various occupations.
On December 20, 1969 Tony married Shirley Van Zee. They farmed for a time until Tony began working for Midwest Legal. It was from this job that he retired. During this time they lived in Runnells, Iowa. They had good times traveling in their motor home. Tony loved gospel music, especially when Shirley played it. He delighted in talking to friends and family and was known to laugh easily and love well. Those who knew him will testify that he may have owned the largest cap collection around. As for eating, he was a champion!
Those who were privileged to love Tony most are his wife of almost 50 years, Shirley; two daughters and their husbands, Brenda and Daryl Six from Frankfort, KY, and Beth and Brad Hodges living in Oskaloosa, IA; his seven grandchildren and their families, Brandon and Jenny Six, Andrew and Kathy Six, Madison and Jim Robinson, Anna and Tim Walker, Sarah and Jon Kasworm, Emilia Hodges, and Phillip Hodges; six great grandchildren; his siblings, Jerry and Jean Bos, Pella, Ia, and Fran and Lyle Huisken, Kissimmee, FL. He was a fun-loving uncle to six nieces and nephews. Tony was preceded in death by his parents.
Tony often said, "Ain't it wonerful?" Because of his commitment to his Savior, those he loved imagine he is still saying it in his new dwelling place. Although he will be greatly missed by all those who had the blessing to know and love him, his memory and gregarious spirit will live on in their hearts.
To honor Tony's memory a service was held in Harlingen, TX on March 22. On May 2, 2019 a memorial service will take place at The Prairie City United Methodist Church at eleven o'clock. A light lunch will be served, followed by the burial in the Leighton Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 30, 2019