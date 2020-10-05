Tony Kenworthy
Des Moines - Tony Kenworthy, 55, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away October 3, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 18, 1965, to Betty Turner and Mike Kenworthy.
Tony drove a concrete truck for 17 years. He loved going fishing, riding and racing dirt bikes, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Shannon Kenworthy; 2 daughters, Savannah (Steven) Freeman and Cassie (Dustin) Deterding; 2 stepchildren, Mallory Johnson and DaShawn Link; 4 grandchildren, Nevaeh Kenworthy, Joseph Smith, Brayden Smith, and RayLeigh Kenworthy-Fry; his mother, Betty (Jack) Turner; brother, Pat Kenworthy; as well as 4 aunts, 2 uncles, nieces, nephews, many cousins and long-time friends. We can't forget about his beloved pets Ava, Val, and Yogi.
He was preceded in death by his grandma and grandpa Cushman, and grandma and grandpa Kenworthy.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines. A celebration of life service will be held Friday at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Tony.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
