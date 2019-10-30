Resources
Tony Mehalovich Jr.

Tony Mehalovich Jr. Obituary
Tony Mehalovich, Jr.

Des Moines - Tony Mehalovich Jr., 87, entered Heaven on October 29, 2019 from complications of pneumonia.

He was born at home in Des Moines, IA to Tony Sr. and Nellie ( Hague) Mihalovich on November 13, 1931.

Tony graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in 1951 and Faith Baptist Bible College and Theological Seminary in 1973.

He accepted the Lord as his personal Savior on September 11, 1950.

He married Molly Nickel on May 9, 1953.

Tony is survived by his children, grandchildren, in laws and many nieces and nephews, many special friends.

Proceeded in death by his Wife, parents, a great grandchild, siblings and their spouses, brother and sister in law.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Altoona Regular Baptist Church, 803 3rd Avenue SW in Altoona, IA with burial at Pine Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5-7 p.m., also at the church.

To view full obituary, please visit www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
