Trace (Tracy Hamborg) Warren



Tucson, AZ - Trace (Tracy Hamborg) Warren (50) passed peacefully Monday, September 28, 2020, at her home in Tucson, Arizona. She had been recovering from a difficult surgery. She was born, April 14, 1970 in Atlanta, Georgia, but spent her formative years in Des Moines, Iowa, graduating from Herbert Hoover High School in 1988. A bit of a nomad, Tracy spent her years also in Dallas, Seattle, and Minneapolis before settling in Tucson, Arizona with her husband John. Anyone that knew Tracy, experienced her bigger than life personality and her passion for three things: bulldogs, the Denver Broncos, and auto racing. She was never without a pet and usually had numerous cats and dogs in her life. In 2014, with hard work and perseverance, she was awarded her certificate to practice as a veterinary assistant, an accomplishment of which she was very proud. She was actively involved in Bully Nation and bulldog rescue and was known to be a Yahtzee champion in her family.



Tracy is survived by her husband, John, her sisters Kristen Hamborg (Joel Smollen), and Barbara Wetzell (Ken), her niece and nephews, Lydia, Bennett and Ryan, Cathy Hamborg (Craig), and her two fur babies, bulldogs Brayden and Abigail. She is preceded in death by her father Craig Hamborg and mother, Mary Van Nada Hamborg, and stepfather Walter Johnson as well as a much-loved Aunt, Uncle and cousins.



A private family memorial service will be held at a future date.









