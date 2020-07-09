1/1
Traci Fisher
1974 - 2020
Traci Fisher

Des Moines, Iowa - Traci Renee Fisher, age 46, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Traci was born February 5, 1974 in Des Moines, Iowa to Michael and Linda (Vertz) Fisher. She graduated from East High school and continued her education at University of Iowa. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends but especially with her son.

Traci is survived by her son, Icey Fisher; grandma, Barbara Vertz; and numerous family members and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and several family members.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Traci will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa or a charity of your choice in loving memory of Traci. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
