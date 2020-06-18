Tracy Cheney
Tracy Cheney of West Des Moines, 57, died on June 9th, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Tracy was generous, vibrant, and gracious. She was an avid reader, an active skier, and life-long bicyclist. Tracy loved to golf and hike with friends. She lived a dynamic spiritual life. She often traveled between Iowa, Arizona, and Utah and brought joy to the lives of her family and friends who will miss her beyond words.
She is survived by her husband Rod, parents Shirley Kleywegt and David Kaloupek, children Cole (Cleo) and Blake (Mara), and dog Evy.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family. Due to public health restrictions and an abundance of caution, the family will forgo a public service. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Dream Team Des Moines to support young adults growth through RAGBRAI (https://dreamteamdesmoines.org/donate/). A memorial bike ride will be scheduled for the fall of 2020.
Tracy Cheney of West Des Moines, 57, died on June 9th, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Tracy was generous, vibrant, and gracious. She was an avid reader, an active skier, and life-long bicyclist. Tracy loved to golf and hike with friends. She lived a dynamic spiritual life. She often traveled between Iowa, Arizona, and Utah and brought joy to the lives of her family and friends who will miss her beyond words.
She is survived by her husband Rod, parents Shirley Kleywegt and David Kaloupek, children Cole (Cleo) and Blake (Mara), and dog Evy.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family. Due to public health restrictions and an abundance of caution, the family will forgo a public service. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Dream Team Des Moines to support young adults growth through RAGBRAI (https://dreamteamdesmoines.org/donate/). A memorial bike ride will be scheduled for the fall of 2020.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 18 to Jun. 22, 2020.