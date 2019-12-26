Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
1998 - 2019
Des Moines - Travis Dean Bainter, 21, of Des Moines, left way too soon on Friday, December 20, 2019. Travis was born Friday, June 5th, 1998 in Des Moines to Steve Jr. and Krista Bainter. Travis graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in May 2016. While there he enjoyed singing in choir. He enjoyed drawing, writing stories, video games, and spending time with his friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Steve Jr. and Krista of Des Moines; his brothers, Zachary (Charlie) of Des Moines and Johnathan of Ankeny; his grandparents, Lester Brewer, Sr. of Ankeny and Crystal Bainter of Des Moines; his two nieces, Hazel of Des Moines and Kyleigha of Arizona; and his fur siblings, Angel, Milo, Misty and Otis. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hope Bainter, Steve Bainter, Sr., Myra Waters, and Marcia Brewer.

He will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, Des Moines. A celebration of life will be 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 31st, also at the funeral home.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
