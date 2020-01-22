|
Travis Grant Johnson
Travis Grant Johnson, 46 years, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. Preceded in death by his father, Theodore Jr (TG) and brother, Adam.
Travis is survived by his mother, Roberta; sister, Megan; fiancé, Sarah Campbell; children, Katie, Jeramy, Mikayla and Tanner Johnson.
There will be a "Celebration of Life" for Travis at Bethany Reformed Church at 720 NE 52nd Ave, Des Moines on February 1st at 11:00AM - 1:00 PM.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020