Travis Grant Johnson, 46 years, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. Preceded in death by his father, Theodore Jr (TG) and brother, Adam.

Travis is survived by his mother, Roberta; sister, Megan; fiancé, Sarah Campbell; children, Katie, Jeramy, Mikayla and Tanner Johnson.

There will be a "Celebration of Life" for Travis at Bethany Reformed Church at 720 NE 52nd Ave, Des Moines on February 1st at 11:00AM - 1:00 PM.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020
