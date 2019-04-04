|
Treta Elaine Storey
Of Des Moines, Iowa - Treta Storey, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Rockwell Community Nursing Home. She was born the daughter of Harold and Anna Johnson on December 29, 1925 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving children, Doug (Diane) Storey and Jan Storey; grandchildren, Tom (Nicole) Storey, Chelsey (Chris) Morrison, Clint Sager and Angie Sager; great-grandchildren, Trevor Storey, Ryan Storey, Kayla Storey, Hailey Morrison, Camden Morrison and Elaina Morrison; nephews, David (Jill) Johnson and Larry Wishman; niece, Peggy (Craig) Hutchinson.
Treta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Storey; brother, Don Johnson; and niece, Terrie Wishman.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines, followed by graveside service at 3:30 pm at Corydon Cemetery, Corydon.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 4, 2019