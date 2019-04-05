Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Burial
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Trina Marie Gomez Obituary
Trina Marie Gomez

Des Moines - Trina Marie Gomez, 72, passed away April 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Trina was born February 13, 1947 to Earl and Grace Bresley in Des Moines, Iowa.

Trina was an independent contracted painter and designer. She truly loved to travel in the RV with Leroy. Her most favorite places were Texas and Sturgis, South Dakota. Trina loved to shop, always hunting for the best deals. And had the best purse collection in town. She especially loved the time spent with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She will be remembered for her very generous heart... and sometimes being sassy…very sassy.

Sharon is survived by her son, Hector (Jennifer) Gomez; daughter Catina (Richard) Osborne; grandson, Cody Gomez (Jenny Weyer); grandson, Brandan Gomez; great-granddaughter, Hayley Lynn Gomez, and longtime companion Leroy (last name).

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Norman Bresley and Tim Bresley; sister, Loraine Bresley; and Uncle "Junior" Norman Lint.

The family will greet friends Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Burial will take place on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Condolences may be directed to www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 5, 2019
