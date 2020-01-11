|
Trinette Rae Worthington
Grimes - Trinette Rae Worthington, 49, passed away unexpectedly at home on January 8, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 5 to 8 pm at Iles Westover Funeral Home. There will be a short prayer service and time for anyone that would like to share a memory about Trinette at 7 pm. Services will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:30 am.
Trinette was born February 6, 1970 in Des Moines to David and Kathryn (King) Worthington. She graduated from Hoover High School in 1988 and attended the University of Iowa, graduating in 1992 with a degree in English.
Trinette had a vibrant personality and was always a loving and devoted mother, daughter, sister, fiancé, aunt, family member, and friend. She loved to spoil her loved ones along with herself.
Trinette is survived by her daughter, Mackenzie Rae Kane; her fiancé, Shawn Hippen of Grimes; her mother and father, David and Kathryn Worthington of Des Moines; siblings, William (Shelley) Worthington of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, Chris (Jennifer) Worthington of Cumming, Linnette (Lou) Castillo of Urbandale, and Valerie (Ed) Minnick of Urbandale. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families along with her furry friends, Lulu and Scout. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, Carroll Worthington, Jean Worthington, both of Pleasantville, Howard and Kathryn King of Des Moines, her uncle, Jeff Worthington of Indianola, and her aunt, Shirley Carter of Lacona.
Most recently Trinette worked at FiServ in West Des Moines as a Program Analyst. Trinette used her vibrant personality to build many amazing friendships with her co-workers. She would light up the room with her beautiful smile and bright pink lipstick. She enjoyed attending her daughters many dance and cheer events at Dowling-she was definitely a cheer mom! It warmed Trinette's heart most when the whole family would gather for the holidays.
Trinny, we will miss you so much. You left such an impact on everyone you met. Your spunky personality will be carried on by Kenzie. We are left in comfort knowing the Lord has you wrapped in his arms now. We love you very much and we will see you in Heaven.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Mackenzie Kane and will be used to further her education. The family invites everyone to join them for lunch immediately following the service. Please visit www.IlesCares.com for online condolences.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020