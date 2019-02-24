|
|
Tristan Marlow
Council Bluffs - Tristan Thomas Marlow went home to be with his heavenly father after a fatal car accident on February 17th, 2019. Tristan was born February 21st, 1997 in Des Moines Iowa to Troy and Julie (Ballantyne) Marlow. He was baptized, received his first Holy Communion and Confirmation all at Christ The King Parish in Des Moines. He attended grade school and middle school at Christ The King, he attended Dowling Catholic High School for his Freshman year before moving to Council Bluffs and graduating from Saint Albert High School in 2015. He was a Senior at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls set to graduate in May with a double major in History and Religious Studies. Tristan was very active in Boy Scouts attaining the Eagle Scout rank as a Sophomore in high school with Troop #30 in Norwalk, Iowa. During his time of Scouting he went on several camping trips including Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico and the National Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia. During high school Tristan was involved in Cross Country, Basketball, Track and Band and was a Eucharistic Minister at his parishes. Tristan worked at Hy-Vee in Council Bluffs all during High School and during any breaks back from college. He also worked at the Hy-Vee in Cedar Falls as well as Biscotti's on the UNI campus. Most recently Tristan was very involved in the Knights of Columbus. He was at Fourth Degree Knight, he was a past Grand Knight at the UNI College Council # 14987. During his time as Grand Knight the council earned the Star Council Award. He served on the College Council Advisory Board for the international office of the Knights of Columbus. He was the current District Deputy for his local area. Tristan's other passions included playing video games with friends, watching WWE and the Dallas Cowboys and catching the latest Marvel movie with friends. He is survived by his parents, Troy and Julie, his older brother Zach and younger sister Trinity. His grandparents Jim & Sheila Marlow and Bob & Deb Ballantyne. Great grandparents Phyllis Stegman and Roseanne Bartholomew. Uncles and Aunts, Jamie & Stephany Marlow, Troy & Jen Smith and Lori Williams along with several cousins, extended family and countless friends. Tristan was preceded in death by his great grandparents Alvin Bartholomew, Robert "Tom" Stegman, James & Liz Marlow and Dick & Ethel Ballantyne. Visitation with the family, Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. with a Christian Wake Service at 6:30 p.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3304 4th Ave. in Council Bluffs. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery with a lunch following at Corpus Christi's Parish Hall. The family will direct memorial contributions.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019