Services
Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home
615 W 1st Street
Pella, IA 50219
641-628-2540
Graveside service
Private
Oakwood Cemetery
Pella, IA
Des Moines - Troy Alan Matice, died on Saturday of injuries received in an automobile/motorcycle accident. Family graveside services will be held Friday, May 15 at 1:30 pm Oakwood Cemetery in Pella, Iowa. In honor of Troy, a motorcycle procession will begin at 1:00 pm Friday at Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home in Pella to the cemetery, all are welcome to participate. Upon arrival at the cemetery please remain with your means of transportation until the service is concluded.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 13 to May 14, 2020
