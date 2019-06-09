|
|
Troy McPhee
Des Moines - Troy William McPhee, 46, passed away June 5, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with a funeral service following at 7 p.m. at McLaren's.
Troy graduated from East High School in Des Moines and lived most of his life in the Des Moines area where he owned and operated McPhee Construction, specializing in trim carpentry.
Troy is survived by his mother, Connie (Chuck) Petrie; children, Ally and Toni McPhee, Jack and Jordan Barden and Bella Sloan; brother, Kirk McPhee; sister, Jenna Petrie; and many other family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019