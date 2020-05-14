|
|
Trudie Haege
Ankeny - Trudie Elaine Haege, age 70, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Trudie was born June 8, 1949 in Charles City, Iowa to Carson and Lenora Winders. She loved gardening and walking outside. Trudie enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading books, and playing Scrabble and Mexican Dominoes. One of her favorite pastimes was thrift-shopping and finding bargains. Above all, Trudie adored her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Robin Haege; children, Gena (Scott) Schuck, John Haege, Brook (Rob) Doheny, Bobby (Cassie) Haege, and Jordan Haege; grandchildren, Daniel (Nikki) Schuck, Caitlin (Matt) Hanks, Suzanne Schuck, Samantha, Jacob, and Benjamin Schuck, Brigid, Catherine, Georgiana, Raegan, RJ, and Abram; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Dennis (Cathy) Barnes, Doug (Sharon) Winders, and Terry (Shirley) Winders; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Trudie was preceded in death by her parents, Carson and Lenora Winders.
There will be a private celebration of life at the family land.
"Trudie, remember I always loved you." - Robin
Published in Des Moines Register from May 14 to May 17, 2020