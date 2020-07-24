1/1
Trudy Jo Hancock
1975 - 2020
Trudy Jo Hancock

Urbandale - Trudy Jo Hancock passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the age of 44. A Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Urbandale. The service will be live streamed on Trudy's Tribute Wall page on Caldwell Parrish's website, www.caldwellparrish.com.

Trudy was born on October 13, 1975 to Peter and Mary (Fessler) Henkels in Dubuque, Iowa. She graduated from Dubuque Wahlert High School and went on to graduate from Iowa State University. She was actively involved with the Dowling Catholic Riptide and DSMY Marlins swim teams.

Trudy is survived by her husband, Neil; sons, Joe and Tommy; mother, Mary Henkels; father, Peter Henkels; brothers, Terry, Todd (Ginnie) and Troy Henkels; sisters, Tracey Henkels and Tanya (Jim) Fields; father and mother-in-law, Joe and Dawn Hancock; and brother-in-law, Bryan (Samantha) Hancock.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Downtown Des Moines YMCA Aquatics Program. Online condolences can be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
515-276-0551
