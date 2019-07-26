|
|
Trudy Oldham
Des Moines - Gertrude 'Trudy' Oldham died on July 17, 2019. Trudy was born October 26, 1919, in Madison County, Iowa. She graduated from Winterset High School. Trudy moved to Des Moines and worked at State Auto Insurance. In Des Moines, she met her husband of 62 years, Ellis Oldham, who predeceased Trudy in 2012. Trudy and Ellis adopted infant daughters in 1957 and 1961. From that time forward, she spent her time as a loving mother and full-time homemaker.
Trudy loved to be involved in her daughter's activities and volunteered her time generously. The world's best pies were made in Trudy's kitchen, both in Des Moines and at their summer cabin on the lake in Minnesota.
Trudy is survived by daughters Nancy Oldham of Windsor Heights, IA and Pam Petersen of Davis, CA. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Allyson Sander (Eric) of West Des Moines, Kelsey Harr-Lagin (Adam) of Kennesaw, GA, Elan Simonton (Rusty) of Des Moines, IA, Drew Petersen (Emma) of Davis, CA, Matt Petersen of Gainesville, FL, Nathan Petersen of Davis, CA and 3 great-grandchildren. She will be interred in Resthaven Cemetery. Her life will be honored in a celebration of life at the lake in Minnesota next summer.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 26, 2019