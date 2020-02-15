|
True Rosemary Sherman
Des Moines -
"True" Rosemary Miller Sherman, age 100, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Methodist West. Her passing was peaceful and unexpected. She was fun, loving and mentally sharp until her final day. Memorial services will be 10:30 A.M., Saturday, February 22, at Plymouth Church. Visitation will be before the service at 9:30 A.M. Internment will be Sunday 10:30 A.M. in Quasqueton, Iowa.
True was born June 1,1919 in Independence, Iowa to Hazel Tielebein Miller and Cass Loper Miller and grew up on a family farm East of Quasqueton. Her name 'True' was acquired from friends her parents met in South Dakota. She proudly attended Quasqueton area country schools (K through 8th grade) and graduated from Independence Jefferson High School in 1937. She attended Independence community college and served stints with the Buchanan County sheriff and recorder's office. In 1942 True graduated from Coe College in Cedar Rapids. After graduation she was a stenographer for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Chicago, a teacher at Stanhope, Iowa, and a high school principal at Blairsburg, Iowa. She married high school sweetheart Frank L. Sherman December 23, 1945. They were married 58 years until his passing February 13, 2004. Her infant great grandson Jacob Frank Sherman also predeceased her.
True's survivors include four children, five grandchildren and four wonderful great grandchildren: Son, Frank 'Skip' Sherman (Joan) of Springfield, IL; daughter, Susan Differding (David) of Hoffman Estates, IL; son, Robert Sherman of Fort Dodge, IA; daughter,
Mary Lay (Gary) of Mpls. MN; granddaughter, Emma Sherman, Clermont, FL; grandson, Joshua Frank Sherman (Jennifer), Aurora, CO; granddaughters, Jessica Nieuwsma (Andrew) of Mpls.
MN; and, Tiffany Hallwood (Tobias) of South America; grandson, David Lay (Libby) of Mpls. MN; and great grandchildren: Josephine, Jonathan Frank, Juliette and Anderson. This includes loving relatives, many dear friends, the staff and close friends at Deerfield Retirement Community, and her many beloved former Des Moines Area Community College students.
True, at age 100, was the oldest surviving faculty member at DMACC. She was on staff as a professional legal/clerical/secretarial instructor (1967) when the first dozen Area XI Community College graduates received degrees, a true DMACC 'Pioneer.' Upon retirement in 1982 she toured the world with her husband, Frank, managed her Iowa farm, traveled the country to visit her children and grandchildren, and entertained family and friends with food and laughter at the home she designed in Patricia Park, Urbandale. Her barbecue sauce recipe on Frank's backyard smoked ribs was a treasure, as was True, and both were simply THE BEST!!
True was a Member of PEO and Plymouth Congregational Church, and wanted to witness a woman as President of the United States before her final rest. In her own written words she was grateful for her many years of good health, good friends, wonderful family, great neighbors, church friends, bridge partners, sewing groups, travel companions, and just day to day events. She wrote: "Each of these activities made enjoyable & wonderful friendships I treasured through the years. I am at peace now, laid to rest beside my husband Frank in Quasqueton, Iowa. I will always remember each of you and will be praying for you. Peace be with you this (Christmas 2020) season."
Memorials may be directed to DMACC Foundation Scholarship, Deerfield Retirement Community Foundation or Plymouth Congregational Church Foundation.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020