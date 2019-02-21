Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Westover Funeral Home
Des Moines, IA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Northpoint Church
Johnston, IA
Tucker Schneider


2017 - 2019
Tucker Schneider Obituary
Tucker Schneider

Urbandale - Tucker Arnold Schneider, 17 months, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, in his parents' arms surrounded by immediate family, following a two day stay in the PICU at Blank Children's' Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 pm Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Northpoint Church in Johnston, IA.

Tucker was born September 29, 2017, in Des Moines, IA, to Doug and Michelle (Fergesen) Schneider. Upon his birth he spent ten days in the NICU at Blank Children's Hospital, he was then released to go home with Mom, Dad & Big Brother Braxton.

Some of Tucker's (aka Bubba) favorite activities were playing with his big brother and loving on his family. He truly loved to eat, especially pizza (which was also one of his first words). Tuck also spent a great deal of his time looking at books. Tucker's mischievous nature made him a lot of fun, and he was always the light of the room. He enjoyed playing with his Noah's ark little people playset and he could spend a full hour playing make believe on his own. On November 9, 2018, Tucker took his first steps and most recently was found running circles in his crib, excited to get up in the morning. Once out of bed, he immediately would run to wake up his big brother by climbing in his bed and sitting on him until Mama intervened. Tuck also loved his bath time, swimming, and anything that had to do with playing in water. Most importantly Tuck gave the best hugs, laying his head on your shoulder and wrapping his arms around your neck.

Tucker is survived by his parents; brother, Braxton; grandparents, LeMoine (Papa) & Susan (Nana) Fergesen of Johnston, IA, Denny (Grandpa Doc) & Barb (Glammy) Schneider of Emmetsburg, IA, Deb (Gee-mo) & Jim (Grandpo) Knight of Emmetsburg, IA; aunts & uncles, Dustin Fergesen of Johnston, IA, Dianna & Ben Gray of Ankeny, IA, Deena Fries of Altoona, IA; great grandparents, Verna Fergesen of Manchester, IA, Don (Popper) Gentz of Manchester, IA; cousins, Elliott, Alice, Mason, Cheyenne, Tatum, Ocean, and Archer.

A visitation will be held from 4:30-7:30 pm Friday, February 22, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, please bring a new children's book that will be donated to Blank Children's Hospital, in memory of Tucker. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 21, 2019
