1/1
Tunney R. Jordan
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tunney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tunney R. Jordan

Ankeny - Tunney Ray Jordan, 66, passed away November 13, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, IA. He was born December 4, 1953 in Chicago, IL, to Tunny and Delores (Milano) Jordan.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Memorial Services of Iowa (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd). There will be a prayer service following visitation at 5:00 pm. Burial will take place at Ankeny Memorial Gardens.

Tunney is survived by his wife, Gloria; children, Tunney D. Jordan, Andrea (Travis) Dirksen, and Jeremy Jordan; step-children, Brian (Mya) Solem and Stephen (Stacie) Graham; 11 grandchildren; and siblings, Celeste (Ken) Kosage, Delores (Curtis) Bitton, Kevin (Leslie) Jordan, and David (Tanya) Jordan. He is preceded in death by his wife, Angelita; and his parents.

Full obituary at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Prayer Service
05:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Services of Iowa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 16, 2020
Sorry for your loss,our hearts and Love are with you.(ok for immediate family to contact us by phone or text)
Celeste Kosage
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved