Tunney R. Jordan
Ankeny - Tunney Ray Jordan, 66, passed away November 13, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, IA. He was born December 4, 1953 in Chicago, IL, to Tunny and Delores (Milano) Jordan.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Memorial Services of Iowa (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd). There will be a prayer service following visitation at 5:00 pm. Burial will take place at Ankeny Memorial Gardens.
Tunney is survived by his wife, Gloria; children, Tunney D. Jordan, Andrea (Travis) Dirksen, and Jeremy Jordan; step-children, Brian (Mya) Solem and Stephen (Stacie) Graham; 11 grandchildren; and siblings, Celeste (Ken) Kosage, Delores (Curtis) Bitton, Kevin (Leslie) Jordan, and David (Tanya) Jordan. He is preceded in death by his wife, Angelita; and his parents.
