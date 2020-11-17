1/1
Twila Anderson
1923 - 2020
Twila Anderson

Des Moines - Twila Corinne (Postal) Anderson, age 97, of Des Moines passed away Sunday November 15, 2020 at the Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. She is survived by her sons, Mark Henry Anderson of Broadview, Illinois and William Anderson of Kingman, Arizona.

Private graveside services will be held at the Ames Municipal Cemetery in Ames, Iowa.

Twila was born July 7, 1923 in Paton, Iowa, the fourth daughter of Vern and Elda (Sill) Postal. She attended kindergarten and later grades in the Tipton, Iowa Consolidated School system; and in 1941 graduated from Carroll High School in Carroll, Iowa. In later years, Twila earned a bachelor's degree in Iowa and master's degrees in Missouri and Minnesota.

After two years at the State Library of Iowa, she was hired at Drake University and worked there for 31 years, until her retirement in 1996.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left to Twila's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
502 Douglas Avenue
Ames, IA 50010
(517) 857-4848
