Twyla Hogan
Des Moines - Twyla Hogan, 95, passed away July 30, 2019 at Norwalk Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Twyla was born May 27, 1924 in Des Moines. She graduated from East High School in 1942. After graduation, Twyla worked for the selective service in World War II. She was also an executive secretary at Meredith Corporation for 5 years. She then married Gerald on September 2, 1950. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church.
Her hobbies included reading, sewing, knitting, and music. She enjoyed gardening and was a vendor at the Downtown Des Moines Farmers Market for 26 years. Above all, she enjoyed time with her family and friends.
Twyla is survived by her children, Jason Hogan, Tara Hogan, Laurel (Marvin) Taylor; grandchildren, Jessica McDanniel, Kayla (Antonio DeJesus) McDanniel, Maverick Taylor, and Ty Taylor; 1 great-grandchild; as well as a host of extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; sisters, Pauline and Grace; and her brother, Woodrow.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with family present at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. followed by burial at Glendale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Iowa Department for Blind, 524 4th Street, Des Moines, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 4, 2019