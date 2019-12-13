Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Twyla J. Bonine

Twyla J. Bonine Obituary
Twyla J. Bonine

Des Moines - Twyla June Bonine nee. Miller, 86, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away in the morning hours of December 12, 2019.

Twyla was a dedicated, generous, loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Twyla was preceded in death by the love of her life, David, parents, Richard and Alice Miller, brothers Stanley, Phillip, Paul, and sisters Janet, Sharon, Sandra. She is survived by her children Sherilyn Bever (Larry), Janeen, Kathryn Rhoades (Bill) and David (Lisa) and her beloved grandchildren Elise, David (Kalley), Emily, Alice and Grace; sister-in-laws Zelda Hurd and Susan Miller.

A Celebration of Life will held in the Spring of 2020, date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to EveryStep Hospice-Kavanagh House or the Huntington's Disease Society of America. To view a complete obituary for Twyla and leave condolences for her family, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
