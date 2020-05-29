Tyler J. Howe
Tyler J. Howe

Des Moines, Iowa - Tyler J. Howe, age 41, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was born on September 18, 1978 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m., with funeral service at 4 p.m., Monday, June 1, 2020, at Calvary Chapel Des Moines, 606 E. 9th St.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Calvary Chapel Des Moines,
