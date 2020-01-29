Services
Tyler Wacha

Tyler Wacha Obituary
Tyler Wacha

Des Moines - Tyler Wacha, son of Randy and Sarah Wacha and Lynne and Gary Thornton passed away on January 27, 2020 at the age of 31.

Tyler spent his first 21 years at ChildServe in Johnston. He lived at Westbridge Care Facility in Winterset for eight years before moving to Union Park in Des Moines two years ago. Tyler was a friend to everyone he met. He was always happy and had a smile for everyone.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents; his sister, Wendy Foreman (Daniel LeCossec) and their children in Saudi Arabia and his step sister Kurstin (Seth) Cordero of Des Moines; his step brothers, Evan (Hazel) Thornton and Sean (Kelly) Thornton of Denver Colorado, Joshua (Tisha) Lyne and Anthony Lyne of Des Moines; his Grandpa, Bob (Marvel) Dunaway; Aunts, Jenni (Pete) Grandgeorge and family, Judy Wacha, and Sandra (Jim) Clayton; Uncles, Brad (Lisa) Dunaway and family and Mark Wacha; Great Aunt Barb Pierce and Great Uncle Don (Jean) Tool; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Lenora Wacha and Judy Dunaway.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory in Urbandale, Iowa.

The family requests no flowers, instead memorial contributions can be made to the family so they can make a donation to Methodist Hospital NICU for medical equipment. Online condolences can be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
