Tyrese Andrews
Des Moines - Tyrese Colin Elias Andrews, lovingly known as Eli, was born March 15, 1999 in Los Gatos, CA. He was adopted and moved to Des Moines (Johnston), IA.
Tyrese was a member of Life Church. Tyrese graduated Johnston High School in 2017.
Tyrese was a member of several youth organizations including Jack & Jill of America, Inc and the NAACP.
He will always be remembered for his winning smile, touch of mischievousness and his love for his family.
Tyrese departed this world on February 8, 2019 in Los Vegas, NV. He is survived by his parents, Eddie and Betty Andrews, his biological parents William David Andrews, Sr. (Dixie), Dolores Andrews (Derrick Walker), sixteen siblings, countless other family and many dear friends.
Services for Tyrese will be on Saturday February 23, 2019 at Corinthian Baptist Church, 814 School Street, Des Moines, IA, 50309. 11:30 AM - Family Visitation, 12 PM service.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 21, 2019