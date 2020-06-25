U.S. Army LTC. (Ret.) Herbert Duane Strasser



Oskaloosa - US Army LTC. (ret.) Herbert Duane Strasser, 71, of Oskaloosa, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 at Serenity Hospice House of Oskaloosa after a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer.



Herbert was born on November 29, 1948 in Oskaloosa, Iowa to Howard G. "Swede" Strasser and Darlene M. (Hiemstra) Strasser. He was raised on the family farm north of Rose Hill and graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1967. Herbert earned his bachelor's degree in Agriculture Education from Iowa State University in 1971, master's degree in Adult Vocational Counseling from Kansas State in 1977, and his PhD in Educational Leadership from Iowa State University in 1999.



Herbert married Margaret I. Jackson, his high school sweetheart, on November 28th, 1969 while they were both students at Iowa State University. After graduation, Herbert was commissioned as an officer in the US Army. They began a career as a military family that lived in locations all over the United States and Europe and raised sons, Hale and Eric. During Herbert's military career he was a logistics officer and helicopter maintenance test pilot, aviation company commander, and the Inspector General of the 101st Airborne Division during the first Gulf War (Operation Desert Storm). He also taught Army ROTC and served as the Professor of Military Science for ISU Army ROTC. Herbert's military awards include: Bronze Star Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with two bronze stars, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Jump Wings, Senior Army Aviator Badge, Air Assault Badge.



After serving on active duty in the US Army for 23 years, Herbert retired from the military as a Lieutenant Colonel. In his civilian life, Herbert went on to serve as the Assistant to the Vice Provost for ISU Extension for four years as he worked toward completion of his PhD. Herbert served on the Ames Community School Board from 1994-97. He later transitioned to be Northeast Hamilton High School's Curriculum director and the Vocational Agriculture teacher in Blairsburg, Iowa. After 12 years of teaching at Northeast Hamilton, Herbert retired again. Even after his formal retirement from education, Herbert briefly continued to teach ag-related courses at Ellsworth Community College.



Herbert and Margaret moved back to Oskaloosa in 2015. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends this past Fall.



In recent years, Herbert enjoyed volunteering at The Well (Pella), Serenity Hospice House, and the Nelson Pioneer Farm. He also loved restoring furniture, creating woodworking and crafting projects, gardening, landscaping and planting trees as a Master Gardener, attending auctions, teaching others and spending time with his family. Through his involvement in Boy Scouts of America, Herbert was a Scoutmaster, served on the District Committee in the Mid-Iowa Council BSA and earned the Silver Beaver award. Herbert was a member of the Knights of Pythia, Montezuma.



Herbert loved both to learn and teach. He had a knack of inspiring others and possessed the knowledge and charisma to lead others toward success.



Herbert is survived by his bride, Margaret, son Hale (Corrie) of Johnston, IA, son Eric (Melissa) of Gilberts, IL, and Humberto (Doris) Jones of Detroit, MI, who was like a son to him. Grandchildren are Harrison, Erich, Sean, Jason, Hannah, Humberto Antonio and Gabriella. Herbert leaves behind many nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents.



As was Herb's wish, his body has been cremated. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial of the urn with military honors by members of the Oskaloosa American Legion and V.F.W. will be in the Wymore Cemetery near Rose Hill. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Open visitation will begin Friday, July 10, 2020, after 11 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 5-7 Friday, July 10, 2020, evening to greet friends and relatives.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nelson Pioneer Farm & Museum. Please mail all cards and memorials to - P.O. Box 207 - Oskaloosa, Iowa 52577.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store