Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Resources
More Obituaries for V. Ruby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

V. Louise Ruby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
V. Louise Ruby Obituary
V. Louise Ruby

Cedar Rapids - Virginia Louise Ruby (Granny), 84, passed away November 9, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, November 14 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines, with services to follow at 2:30 p.m. Burial at Berwick Cemetery and reception following at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue, Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made back to the family. For a complete obituary or to share condolences, please visit www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of V.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -