V. Louise Ruby
Cedar Rapids - Virginia Louise Ruby (Granny), 84, passed away November 9, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, November 14 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines, with services to follow at 2:30 p.m. Burial at Berwick Cemetery and reception following at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue, Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made back to the family. For a complete obituary or to share condolences, please visit www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019