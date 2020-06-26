Vadis L. Fry
Vadis L. Fry

Indianola - Family services for Vadis Lavaughn Fry, 99, who passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, will be held 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020. A public visitation, under CDC guidelines, will be held prior to services from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Overton Funeral Home. You may also join family on our Website Live Stream for the funeral service beginning at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow services in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to The Good Shepherd Fund at The Village or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To view a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home
JUN
29
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
