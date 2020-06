Vadis L. FryIndianola - Family services for Vadis Lavaughn Fry, 99, who passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, will be held 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020. A public visitation, under CDC guidelines, will be held prior to services from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Overton Funeral Home. You may also join family on our Website Live Stream for the funeral service beginning at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow services in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.Memorials may be given to The Good Shepherd Fund at The Village or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital . To view a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com