The Cremation Society of Iowa - Clive
7975 University Blvd.
Clive, IA 50325
(515) 277-8700
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
NorthPoint Church
9901 NW 62nd Ave
Johnston, IA
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
NorthPoint Church
9901 NW 62nd Ave
Johnston, IA
Val Near Obituary
Val Near

Des Moines - Val Near, 78, passed away at home on Dec. 24, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Monday, December 30th at the NorthPoint Church, 9901 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston at 11 am. The family will receive guests from 10 am until service time. A time of fellowship will follow.

Val is survived by her family: brother, Ron Hedinger of Portland, OR and brother-in-law, Robert (Diana) Near. Val married Ken Near in 1959 and was blessed with three loving children; Brian (Natalie) Near of Grimes, IA. Wendy (Brian) O'Keef of Des Moines, IA, Heidi (Kevin) Graving of Johnston, IA, grandchildren; Emily (Ryan) Nelson, Carly (Derek) Schultz, Craig O'Keefe, Sam Graving, Phoebe Graving, Olivia Graving, Rachel Near as well as great-grandsons; Drake Nelson, Meyer Nelson, and Hudson Schultz.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be sent to Freedom for Youth, an organization that encompasses Val's passion for student success.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.IowaFuneralPlanning.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
