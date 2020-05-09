|
Valarie Lynn (Nuzum) Campbell
Of Pleasant Hill, Iowa - Valarie Lynn Nuzum was born October 2, 1960 in Manhattan, KS to Arnold Lester (Bill) Nuzum II and Sandra Lee (Waterhouse) Nuzum. The family soon moved to Baxter, IA where Valarie attended and graduated from Baxter Community School as valedictorian in 1979. Valarie went on to Iowa State University graduating in 1983. Valarie married Randy Campbell in 1980. They had four children, Randall (Zeke), Nicholas, Lucas and Taylor. Valarie took a year away from school to have their second child and then attend the University of Iowa Medical school. She graduated medical school in 1988 and the family moved to Shawnee, KS where Valarie began her residency as a pathologist. While in Kansas, Lucas and Taylor became part of the family.
In 1998 the family moved back to Iowa where Valarie continued to practice pathology with a local group. The four children all graduated from Southeast Polk High School. Valarie served on the Southest Polk School Board. Valarie volunteered for several years with the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation on planning the Corn Dog Kickoff.
Valarie enjoyed visiting rural hospitals to provide pathology services. She liked working with the people in the labs. Valarie had a particular interest in pediatric and placental pathology. She was always concerned that children, born and unborn, had the best opportunity for life. Valarie served on the Governors Child Death Review team to ensure correct policies and procedures were in place to protect children.
She enjoyed reading, the kid's activities and the Iowa State Fair. She was great at planning family vacations. Valarie loved her pets, Bonzer a dog and Bobbie her cat.
Survived by Husband Randy, children Zeke, Nicholas, Lucas and Taylor, mother Sandy Mitchell, siblings Vicki Scheeler, Al Nuzum, Frost Nuzum and Staci Mitchell. Grandchildren Jacob Campbell, Harper Campbell and Griffin Campbell
Preceded in death father Bill Nuzum and brother Tod Nuzum.
Cremation has occurred and a Celebration of Valarie's Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to the family to be distributed amongst numerous charities that were near and dear to Valarie's heart.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 9 to May 17, 2020