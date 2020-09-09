1/1
Valera Davis
Valera Davis

Des Moines - Valera J. Davis, 88, a.k.a. Val & Cricket, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 at her son's home in Des Moines. Val was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, George A. Davis; father, Marwin Crow; mother, Era (Whitaker) Muck; sister, Evangelia Janett Crow (Pee Wee); brother, Raymond Muck; granddaughters, Georgina Kimble and Melissa Hasley; and grandsons, Sean Davis and Robert Hasley. Val was born July 10, 1932 in Sioux City, Iowa to Marwin and Era Crow. Val and George Davis were married on September 3, 1949. They had six children - John Davis, Sandra Davis and Jerry Jones, Larry Davis, Cathy and Bob Leader, Ninette and Dennis Moorman, and Michael Davis, 22 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7PM Tuesday, September 15, at Hamilton's, 3601 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines. Funeral services will begin at 12PM Wednesday, September 16, also at Hamilton's, and will conclude with a committal ceremony at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa at 2PM. Val's full obituary may be read at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
SEP
16
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
SEP
16
Committal
02:00 PM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
