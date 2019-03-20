Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
Valerie A. Schott Obituary
Valerie A. Schott

Des Moines - Valerie Ann Schott, 64, died on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Des Moines, IA after a long battle with mouth cancer. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23 Iles Grandview Park Chapel with visitation one hour prior to services.

She was born April 8, 1954 in Des Moines to Melvin and Sarah Hall, the oldest, with her younger brothers, Mark and Tom. Her father was a vice principal at Des Moines Public Schools and her mother was a homemaker. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1972 and attended college at Grandview University majoring in theater. Valerie moved to Los Angeles in September 1977 and fulfilled her dream of being in the film business by working on 14 movies, various TV shows, and commercials. There, she married Steven Schott in July 1982, and they were married for 34 years. They had two boys, Travis and Jason, and she chose to be a stay-at-home mom. The family moved back to Des Moines during the flood of '93 so she could be around her parents, brothers, many nieces, nephews, and family. Valerie enjoyed hosting elaborate holiday parties, taking kids to many activities, attending Hall reunions, traveling, and entertainment: movies, TV shows, theater, and music. Many of you will remember her wonderful, funny, thoughtful Christmas letters. Recently, her greatest joy was being Daydee (grandma) to her two grandchildren. Throughout her whole life, Valerie's passion was selflessly caring for the well-being of family and friends. She positively impacted many lives, and her boundless love lives on in all those she helped.

Valerie is survived by her mother, Sarah Hall; sons, Travis Schott and Jason Schott (Mary); brothers, Mark Hall (Heidi) and Tom Hall (Mary); ex-husband, Steve Schott; and grandkids, Emma and Brody. She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Hall.

Donations may be sent to the . Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 20, 2019
