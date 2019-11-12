Services
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Cassady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Ann Cassady


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valerie Ann Cassady Obituary
Valerie Ann Cassady

Norwalk - Valerie Ann Cassady, age 39, of Norwalk passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her home.

Valerie Ann, the daughter of Dennis and Vicki (McGarey) Cassady was born November 10, 1979 in Des Moines, Iowa. Growing up Valerie had an interest in most sports, but basketball was her favorite. She graduated from Norwalk High School with the class of 1998 and then from Grandview College with a degree in Criminal Justice. Most recently, Valerie worked for the Polk County Detention Center.

Valerie was preceded in death by her grandparents.

She is survived by her parents, Dennis and Vicki, two siblings; a brother, Matthew Cassady of Altoona and a sister, Andrea (Vince) Yoder of Norwalk; four nieces and nephews, Lauren Cassady, Samuel Yoder, Creighton Cassady and Sadie Yoder; her boyfriend, Adam Zahradnik and a host of family and friends.

Valerie was loved dearly by her friends and everyone mentioned how she was the life of the party. Per Valerie's wishes, there will be no viewing or service. Her greatest wish for her friends was that they not be sad, so please keep you chin up and your heads held high in Valerie's remembrance.

If you wish, contributions can be made to Blank Children's Hospital or in Valerie's name.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -