|
|
Valerie Ann Cassady
Norwalk - Valerie Ann Cassady, age 39, of Norwalk passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her home.
Valerie Ann, the daughter of Dennis and Vicki (McGarey) Cassady was born November 10, 1979 in Des Moines, Iowa. Growing up Valerie had an interest in most sports, but basketball was her favorite. She graduated from Norwalk High School with the class of 1998 and then from Grandview College with a degree in Criminal Justice. Most recently, Valerie worked for the Polk County Detention Center.
Valerie was preceded in death by her grandparents.
She is survived by her parents, Dennis and Vicki, two siblings; a brother, Matthew Cassady of Altoona and a sister, Andrea (Vince) Yoder of Norwalk; four nieces and nephews, Lauren Cassady, Samuel Yoder, Creighton Cassady and Sadie Yoder; her boyfriend, Adam Zahradnik and a host of family and friends.
Valerie was loved dearly by her friends and everyone mentioned how she was the life of the party. Per Valerie's wishes, there will be no viewing or service. Her greatest wish for her friends was that they not be sad, so please keep you chin up and your heads held high in Valerie's remembrance.
If you wish, contributions can be made to Blank Children's Hospital or in Valerie's name.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019