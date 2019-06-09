Services
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock
Bellevue, NE 68005
(402) 291-5000
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock
Bellevue, NE 68005
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock
Bellevue, NE 68005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vance Nordaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vance Philip "Phil" Nordaker


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vance Philip "Phil" Nordaker Obituary
Vance Philip "Phil" Nordaker

Formerly of Des Moines - March 5, 1949 ~ May 1, 2019

Age 70. Preceded in death by parents Vance Robert & Madonna Jean (Casson) Nordaker; and nephew Tom Nordaker.

Survived by son Aaron (Ariane) and their children: step-daughter Desiree Rowe (Nick) and their sons: Grant, Logan and Jack; brothers Craig Nordaker (Jane) and Randy Nordaker (Teri); four nieces & nephews; thirteen great nieces & nephews; and 2 great-great-nephews.

Born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa, Phil was a graduate of North High and Iowa State University. A Minneapolis resident for over 40 years, He was active in his church and employed by Minnegasco/Center Point Energy for more than 35 of those years, retiring in 2011. In 2018 Phil moved to Omaha to be closer to family.

Reception of Friends and Family Saturday, June 15th, 1:00-2:30 p.m., followed by Celebration of Life Service at 2:30-3:00 p.m., both at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel.

Memorials to be directed by the family.

Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel

Heafey Hoffmann Dworak and Cutler

Ph. (402) 291-5000 Fax (402)-292-7811

2202 Hancock Street Bellevue, NE 68005-5255
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019
