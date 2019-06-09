|
|
Vance Philip "Phil" Nordaker
Formerly of Des Moines - March 5, 1949 ~ May 1, 2019
Age 70. Preceded in death by parents Vance Robert & Madonna Jean (Casson) Nordaker; and nephew Tom Nordaker.
Survived by son Aaron (Ariane) and their children: step-daughter Desiree Rowe (Nick) and their sons: Grant, Logan and Jack; brothers Craig Nordaker (Jane) and Randy Nordaker (Teri); four nieces & nephews; thirteen great nieces & nephews; and 2 great-great-nephews.
Born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa, Phil was a graduate of North High and Iowa State University. A Minneapolis resident for over 40 years, He was active in his church and employed by Minnegasco/Center Point Energy for more than 35 of those years, retiring in 2011. In 2018 Phil moved to Omaha to be closer to family.
Reception of Friends and Family Saturday, June 15th, 1:00-2:30 p.m., followed by Celebration of Life Service at 2:30-3:00 p.m., both at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel.
Memorials to be directed by the family.
