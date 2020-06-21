Veda A. Reedy
Veda A. Reedy

Grinnell - Veda A. Reedy, 89, of Des Moines and formerly of Grinnell, died on June 19, 2020, in Des Moines of natural causes.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24th, at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. Burial will be in Ivy Hill Cemetery in Malcom.

Visitation with the family present will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 Tuesday evening at Smith Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be designated to the Veda Reedy Memorial Fund.

For additional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website; smithfh.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
JUN
24
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Smith Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
1103 Broad Street
Grinnell, IA 50112
641-236-3134
