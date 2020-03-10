|
|
Veda Dyer
Madrid - Veda Marie Dyer, age 81, of Madrid, formerly of Elkhart, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Madrid Home.
Friends may call from 5:00 P.M. until 6:30 P.M. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elkart, where there will be a Vigil Service held at 6:30 P.M. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elkhart. Burial will be in the Elkhart Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Soderstrum Funeral Home in Slater and online condolences may be left for the family at www.adamssoderstrum.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020