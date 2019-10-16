Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Moravia, IA
View Map
Veletta R. "Vi" Jolly

Veletta "Vi" R. Jolly

Adel - Veletta Rosamond Jolly, 94, died on October 14, 2019, at Adel Acres.

Funeral services will be 11 am Saturday, October 26, at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow at 3 pm at Hillcrest Cemetery in Moravia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Handicapped Development Center in Davenport. To view the entire obituary for Vi and leave online condolences for Vi's family please visit. www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
