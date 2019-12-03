|
Velma Fullmer
Des Moines - Velma Marie Fullmer,, 83, of Des Moines, died November 23, 2019 in St. Augustine, FL.
She was born November 16, 1936 in Blakesburg to Wayne and Mary Hazel White Hopkins. She married Vincent Fullmer in 1956 and he preceded her in death on March 12, 1978,
Velma had been a resident of Des Moines most of her life.
Surviving is her brother, Walter (Kathy) Hopkins of Elkton, FL; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Hopkins; two sisters, Peggy Schultz and Marilyn Shilling.
Graveside services and burial will be 1 p.m. Saturday December 7, 2019 at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Ottumwa with Father James Betzen C.PP.S. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Humane Society.
Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa is in charge of arrangements.
