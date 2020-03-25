Services
Velma Jeanne Boykin


1934 - 2020
Velma Jeanne Boykin Obituary
Velma Jeanne Boykin

Velma Jeanne Boykin passed away on March 17, 2020. A visitation is planned Friday March 27, 2020 from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm at Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home. Family will be present from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30, with interment following at Glendale Cemetery. (Following the CDC guidelines and Governors moratorium on gatherings.) Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jonetta McCutchen, John Cameron Jr.; brother, Albert Dawson; 6 grandchildren; as well as a host of extended family and close friends. For more information, visit www.hendersonshp.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
