Velma Murr
Knoxville - A Memorial Service for Velma Murr, age 98 of Knoxville, will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial of cremains will follow in Columbia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Columbia United Methodist Church, the Columbia E.M.S. or to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Survivors include her children: Roger (Donna) of Knoxville, IA , Mary Loynachan of Reinbeck, Iowa and Martha (Randy) Johansen of Pelham, Alabama ; grandsons: Brett (Sara) Murr of Savage, Minnesota, Todd (Tammy) Murr of Prior Lake, Minnesota and David Murr of Minneapolis, Minnesota and great-grandchildren: Thomas, Ashley, Ryan, Austin, Laura, Madison and Cameron.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020